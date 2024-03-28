fbpx

Two Pulaski County Men Face Child Sex Charges With Student At Waynesville High

Two men in Pulaski County are facing charges of sexual abuse with a teenager.

According to court documents, parents of the 16-year-old were contacted by the Waynesville High School and the Children’s Division of the Department of Social Services following an anonymous tip.

One of the two men, Patrick Dunn, owned a cleaning service and had been working as a janitor at the school district.

Both he and another man, Alexander Doyle, are facing numerous sex related charges and they’re both being held in the Pulaski County Jail on a $250,000 bond each.

Reporter John Rogger