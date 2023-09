The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments Board of Directors is next expected to get together for a meeting next Monday, the 18th.

Published discussion items include a Covid-19 Closeout Final Report from C-V-B Director Heather Brown and a possible closed session to deal with legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters.

The local governments meeting will take place next Monday morning in Camdenton City Hall beginning at 10:00.