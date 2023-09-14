Osage Beach Police Report Routine Week With Six Arrests

It’s an otherwise fairly routine week ending on Sunday for the Osage Beach Police Department which reports six arrests for the week.

Among the arrests…a 47-year-old Eldon man on a felony drug charge, driving-related offenses and warrant for failing to appear in Miller County on trespassing and domestic assault charges; a 60-year-old woman from Eldon on felony and misdemeanor drug charges; a 32-year-old man from Osage Beach for alleged drunk driving; and three others for failing to appear in Camden County Court on driving-related offenses and contempt of legislature.