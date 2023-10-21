Counter-Terrorism Efforts Announced in Camden County

Better safe than sorry…although we hope nothing like an international terrorist attack happens in the lake area, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is preparing just in case.

Sergeant Scott Hines says, in response to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and possible threats of violence on U.S. territory, the Missouri Office of Homeland Security established a program utilizing specially trained local law enforcement in the case of something happening.

As a result, Camden County now has three Counter Terrorism Officers on staff. The program, according to Hines, also includes a counter terrorism tip line for the general public.

The tip form is available on the Camden County Sheriff’s website. Depending on the perceived urgency of the tip, 9-1-1 can also be called.