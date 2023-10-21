Small Commercial Structure Blaze Extinguished by Sunrise Beach Firefighters

Sunrise Beach firefighters responding late Friday afternoon to what was reported as a natural cover fire at the end of Lakeview Resort Road, instead, discover a small commercial building well involved.

Further investigation determined that the building had been in the process of being demolished. The district’s newest fireboat was also dispatched to the scene while mutual aid from the Lake Ozark District was disregarded.

The blaze was brought under control and the developer of the property provided an excavator to complete the demolition as firefighters were putting out the fire. There are no other structures close to the pile which will be monitored while it smolders for another day or two.

Fire personnel were on the scene for about four hours.