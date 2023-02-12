Couple Sentenced In Counterfeit Disney DVD Case

A scheme to smuggle counterfeit Disney DVD’s from Hong Kong into the U.S. and then sell them on Ebay means a one-year sentence in federal prison for a Columbia man and four years for his wife.

The Department of Justice says that 43-year-old Tabitha Nicole Rodgers and 49-year-old Clint Travis Rodgers pleaded guilty in October-2021 to criminal copyright infringement for profit charges.

The Rodgers were also ordered to pay restitution and a fine in connection to the scheme which went back to 2014 when Homeland Security Investigations seized hundreds of copies of counterfeit “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” DVD’s, many of which didn’t work, from the Rodgers’ house.