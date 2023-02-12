Missouri Is Becoming A Hub For Human Trafficking

A sad statistic for the show-me-state.

Missouri is becoming something of a hub for cases of human trafficking.

More than 300 human trafficking victims were reported in the state in 2021.

15 reported cases involved labor trafficking, but most of the cases involved sex slaves.

Scott Titus from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says there are behavioral signs in children that people need to be aware of.

Such as signs of disconnection from friends and family, students not being involved in schools. Sometimes DHS has seen bruising in places where it should not be, such as on their neck and arms.