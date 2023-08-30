Courtney Hulett Named Director Of Post-Acute Care Center

Courtney Hulett is being named Director of the Post-Acute Care center at Lake Regional Health System.

Officials say Hulett will lead several areas focusing on patients after injuries or hospitalizations, which include the need for physical, occupational & speech therapies, as well as home health and hospice arraignments.

Hulett is a resident of Camdenton and joined Lake Regional in 1999.

He’s served as a board member for several groups in the Lake Area, including Kids Harbor and the Camdenton R-3 School District.

Lake Regional Health System announces Courtney Hulett, PT, has been named director of Post-Acute Care. In this role, Hulett leads several service areas that focus on patients after an injury or hospitalization. These services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, home health and hospice, and chronic care management.

All of these services provide patients goal-directed treatment to facilitate their full return to the community and reduce hospital readmissions. Lake Regional team members deliver this comprehensive care at clinics throughout Lake Regional’s service area, as well as in patients’ homes.

Hulett, a native and current resident of Camdenton, joined Lake Regional in 1999, after graduating from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He became a rehab clinic manager in 2001 and was named director of Rehabilitation Therapy in 2014. He is active in the community and has served as a board member for Kids Harbor, the Camdenton R-III School District board and the RV+C Foundation board.

Lake Regional Health System is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Primary Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialists, including for cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

Courtney Hulett, PT, director of Post-Acute Care