Suspended Sentence and Shock Incarceration Ordered After Guilty Plea to Involuntary Manslaughter in Morgan County

A Versailles man learns his fate after entering a guilty plea Monday to a charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection to the July-2021 fatal traffic accident that took the life of 35-year-old Jeffrey Smith of Stover.

Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says 60-year-old Arthur Scott Wilson was handed a four-year suspended execution of sentence with a 1-20 shock incarceration in the county jail on the felony charge and five years of supervised probation with P&P to follow.

Wilson also received 60 days for the wrong side accident and 15 days for the failure to yield with those sentences to run concurrent, or at the same time, with the 1-20.

The accident reportedly happened in a no passing zone on Highway-52.