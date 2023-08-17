Thu. Aug 17th, 2023

 

COVID Cases Are On The Rise Across The Southern US

Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

COVID hospitalizations are on the upswing.

New COVID-19 hospitalizations have accelerated for 1/4 straight week.

CDC Data showed 10,320 patients in the US were newly hospitalized with the virus for the week ending August 5th.

An increase of more than 14% from the week before.

Hospitals in the southeast are getting hit hardest in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee.

The areas have also seen a high COVID rate in nursing homes.

Levels remain far below the summer peak that strained hospitals at this time last year, when nearly 43-thousand admissions were reported for the week of August 6, 2022.

Reporter CBS News Radio