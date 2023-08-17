Opioid And Alcohol Addiction Continue To Be A Problem Locally And Nationwide

Opioid and alcohol addiction continues to be a problem not only here in the lake area but also across the country.

That’s according to Dr. Celine Gounder from the Kaiser Family Foundation and CBS News Medical Contributor.

Gounder says about one-third of adults have suffered from opioid addiction with another one-third of adults admitting to having had alcohol problems…both taking a major toll on families.

“Three in 10 adults say that they or someone in their family has ever been addicted to opioids, including prescription painkillers, like OxyContin and Vicodin as well as illegal opioids like heroin. At least 50% of us adults are worried that someone in their family will experience substance use issues or addiction to drugs or alcohol.”

The study was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation.