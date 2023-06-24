Crash in Camden County Sends 2 To The Hospital

Two people are injured around 9:30 Friday night when one of the vehicles hits the other from behind, sending both overturning off Highway-5 near the Lake West Christian Academy in Sunrise Beach.

52-year-old Robert Boyd, of Camdenton, was in the vehicle that reportedly struck the vehicle driven by 42-year-old Chad Porter, of Gravois Mills.

Boyd was not wearing a seat bet and suffered serious injuries…he was flown to University Hospital.

Porter was wearing a seat belt and was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional.