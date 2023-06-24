Osage Beach Traffic Stop Results in Drugs, Ammo, Bulletproof Vests and Explosives Seized…Multiple Suspects Arrested

A several-months long investigation comes to an end with a traffic stop and multiple suspects arrested on drug charges.

Osage Beach Lieutenant Michael O’Day says officers teamed up with the Mid-MO Drug Task Force for the traffic stop, on Wednesday, resulting in narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm being seized.

As a result, a search warrant was then executed at a location on Executive Drive with cocaine, meth, mushrooms, paraphernalia, ammunition and bulletproof vests being recovered. The highway patrol’s bomb squad was also called in to remove multiple explosives discovered at the location.

Travis Goff and two other unidentified suspects were taken to the Camden County Jail. Goff is formally charged in Camden County with one count each of second-degree trafficking drugs and unlawful possession. Goff also had an outstanding warrant from Boone County charging him with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm…he’s being held on a $50-thousand bond on the Boone County charges and without bond on the charges in Camden County.