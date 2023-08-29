Cravens, Evans and Robbins Elected As District Leaders Following Laclede Electric’s Annual Meeting

Tue. Aug 29th, 2023
Another annual meeting of the Laclede Electric Cooperative is in the archives.
Byron Dudley, Manager of Communications and Public Relations, says there were more than 16-hundred registered for the membership meeting.
Elections were also held for the cooperative with Joel Cravens unopposed in District-1; In District-2, Craig Evans topped Gary Meads, Mary Jo Tannehill and Glen Williams; and in District-3, Jeannie Robbins topped Randy King.
The Annual Membership Meeting was held on Friday at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.
Press Release:
Laclede Electric Cooperative (LEC) held its Annual Membership Meeting on August 25, 2023, at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.
A total of 1,612 members registered. Thirty-six couples were awarded energy gift certificates for being married 60 years or longer. The grand prize was a $850 Visa gift card in celebration of the Cooperative’s 85th Anniversary.
The results of the election were:
District #1 Joel Cravens 1,369
District #2 Craig Evans 527
Gary Meads 493
Mary Jo Tannehill 259
Glen Williams 183
District #3 Jeannie Robbins 914
Randy King 493
We want to thank all our members who participated in this year’s Annual Meeting and look forward to seeing you next year.