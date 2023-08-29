Woman Drowns While Trying to Launch Boat at Shawnee Bend Access

Tragedy on the lake…one person is dead after drowning early this (Monday, 08/28/2023) afternoon at the Shawnee Bend Access ramp.

The incident reportedly happened as a husband and wife were launching a boat with the husband on the boat and the wife backing the trailer in and the truck ending up in the water.

Personnel from the highway patrol along with the Sunrise Beach and Mid-County fire districts responded to the scene. The woman was pulled from the vehicle in about 15-feet of water a short time later.

Sunrise Beach Chief Joe Laplant says the husband escaped without any physical injury. KRMS News will pass along more details when released by the highway patrol.