Crazy Snowstorm Brings Highways To A Standstill Across The Ozarks

With around 3 to 4 inches fallen so far across the Lake Area, roadways remain a mess with traffic at a standstill in several locations

Reports from residents show issues with Highway 54 at the hill in Camdenton.

Also there’s reports of a tractor trailer partly blocking HWY 7 around J road.

MODOT’s traveler map shows most of the lake area to be in the “Partly Covered” or “Covered” segments when it comes to drivability.

Officials are recommending that residents remain off the roads until crews from MODOT and all other area road and bridge departments can get the roadways clear for traffic.

Follow the latest here: https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html

*Photo by Carrie Harper on Facebook