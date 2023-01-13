Residents Experiencing Numerous Power Failures Across The Lake Area

With the ongoing issues from the snowstorm that’s brought nearly 3 to 4 inches of unexpected snow in the area, officials are now reporting power issues in certain parts of the Lake.

As of 9AM this morning, Ameren reported some 300 people without power in portions of Osage Beach & Horseshoe Bend, as well as Linn Creek and portions of rural Miller County.

More than 300 people are also without power in the Southwest Electric Cooperative District, along with more than 600 in COMO’s district.

Central Missouri & Gascosage are also reporting rural power failures in their respective areas.

That puts the current total at around just over 1,200 or so people without power.

No power issues have been reported by Evergy at this time for residents west of Truman Dam.

See below for the latest info on the power outages:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map