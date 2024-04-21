Eldon Man Facing Murder Charges Is Denied Bond In Camden County

A 19-year-old from Eldon charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action is denied bond in Camden County.

Fernando Hutchinson appeared through his attorney in associate circuit court on Thursday and waived his formal bond appearance hearing.

Hutchinson is accused of the March 31st shooting of 22-year-old David Davis, also from Eldon, in the chest while being chased after allegedly reaching through a car window and stealing some marijuana.

Davis died the following day while a third person involved in the chase, 32-year-old Michael Watwood of Kaiser, was not injured.

Hutchinson had also been wanted for failing to appear on other felony charges in Camden and Miller counties.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on the murder charge for a preliminary hearing on June 13th.