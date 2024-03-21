Several Lake Locations Make Annual “Best Of Rural Missouri’s” Reader’s Choice Awards

The votes are in and the lake area is represented on this year’s Best of Rural Missouri Readers’ Choice Awards.

The annual contest has been around for 21 years with the readers of Rural Missouri submitting their favorite places in 18 different categories.

Making the list this year from the lake area include: Stark Caverns which was named Editor’s Choice in the Cave category and the Ozarks Amphitheater named as the top music venue.

Also announced this year was a Hall of Fame for perennial favorites named by Rural Missouri Readers.

Named in that Hall of Fame are Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton and the Lake of the Ozarks as a whole.