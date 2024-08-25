Current HWP Numbers Show Over 20 Arrests Over The Big Weekend

It’s a busy weekend for the highway patrol in the lake area with at least 21 arrests…all but one alcohol-related…being reported as of late Sunday morning.

The patrol says, in Camden County, there were 13 people arrested for alleged drunk driving and one person for alleged drunken boating. One of the DWI arrests also involved the individual leaving the scene of an accident and having been wanted on multiple warrants around the lake area for not showing up to court.

The other seven arrests were all reported for alleged DWI in Miller County.

No surprise, Saturday was the busiest day in the lake area for the highway patrol with 14 of the 21 arrests happening. Friday night accounted for two others and Sunday, so far, accounting for the other five.

The highway patrol numbers do not reflect any arrests being made by lake area municipal departments.