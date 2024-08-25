MO Purchasing Index Remains Highest In The Region Despite Lower Levels

Missouri’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for the month of July remained the highest state index in the Mid-America region despite declining to 56.1 compared to June’s level of 61.8.

The economic indicator measures such factors as news orders and production, supplier delivery times, inventories, prices and employment. The score above 50 is considered to mark an expansionary economy.

In the meantime, more good economic news for the State of Missouri with exports showing a 13.1 percent rise during the second quarter this year compared to 2023.

Canada, Mexico and Japan were the biggest importers of goods from Missouri according to the report released by the Economic Research and Information Center.