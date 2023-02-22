CVB Says They’re Hitting The Road To Increase Tourism This Year

It’s all about the lake area…that is the message the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau will be putting out this week.

Representatives from the CVB are on the road week trying to draw more visitors to the lake area during the upcoming season.

“Dallas, Omaha and the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealer’s Association Show up in St. Charles (St. Louis) area.”

CVB Executive Director Heather Brown also says there are plenty of other activities the CVB will be a part of right back here in our own backyard including its annual dinner.

That event is set for Wednesday, March 15th, at Margaritaville Lake Resort.