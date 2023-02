An early-morning accident on Saturday sends a Rocky Mount man to the hospital.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened on Route-W south of the Marvin Cutoff.

The pickup driven by 62-year-old Ronald Libbert ran off the road before striking a MoDOT sign and overturning down an embankment.

Libbert was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.