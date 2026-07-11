Damage Assessments Begin For July 4th Storms – Residents Should Submit Info To CC EMA Office

Following the storm on Saturday of last weekend, emergency management officials are urging residents, businesses and other property owners in the lake area to take the time to put together a list of any storm-related damage, minor or major.

Camden County EMA Director Chris McNail says, the sooner he can get a list of reported damage, the quicker the process can begin which starts by sending that information to the State Emergency Management Agency.

“If the state hits it minimum threshold, then they send that up for federal assistance. Each individual county has an individual mandate or a threshold that they have to meet as far as a dollar amount for damage, and then the state has an overall threshold that the state has to meet. Once all those thresholds are met, it kind of keeps going out the chain all the way to the federal government.”

So far no disaster declarations have been issued as a result of the July 4th storm.

Last week, however, the lake area was included on the list for Preliminary Damage Assessments to be done in 29 counties following the stretch of severe storms between June 4th and the 18th.