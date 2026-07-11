Tornado Causes Damage In Rolla

A surprise Tornado caused damage in the city of Rolla.

The National Weather Service says the EF-0 touched down on Thursday night near the Homelife Plaza, and continued for just under a mile, ending at Soest road.

NWS Officials reported damage to some roofs and a few trees.

****NWS Report:

An EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 to 85 mph began along Homelife Plaza in Rolla and travelled south before lifting near Soest Road. Tree and building debris was laying in convergent patterns. Additional limbs were downed south of Soest Road, however it could not be determined as tornadic from that point on due to the lack of convergent damage. The tornado was on the ground for a total of 0.7 miles with a width of 200 yards and caused damage to trees and the roofs of several businesses.