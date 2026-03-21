Damage Estimates Top $1,000,000 After Fire Destroys Three Homes

Damage estimates top $1,000,000 after three homes on Scenic Drive in the Eldon area off Route-W in Miller County simultaneously go up in flames early Friday afternoon.

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Jerry Blomberg says initial reports indicated that two homes were involved, Arriving personnel, however, found a third home and a small outbuilding were also on fire along with a small natural cover fire.

Tankers and a fire boat provided water supply and it took about two hours to bring the fires under control.

All homes were confirmed to be unoccupied at the time.

Providing mutual aid at the scene were Sunrise Beach, Osage Beach, Eldon and Moreau fire along with Miller County Ambulance while Mid-County fire and Cole County EMS provided coverage for the Lake Ozark District.