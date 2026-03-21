Moreau Fire Kept Busy on Friday with Multiple Calls

The Moreau Fire District was busy Friday responding to at least three reports of structure fires.

The sequence started when personnel were called to assist Lake Ozark when three lakefront homes on Scenic Drive in the Eldon area were simultaneously destroyed by fire.

While at that scene, Moreau was also called to an area of W near Sunday Drive in Morgan County for a natural cover fire with structures in danger. Upon arrival, crews also had to extinguished a fully involved garage fire.

A third incident, around 10:00 Friday night, drew Moreau and Eldon personnel to another natural cover and structure. That blaze was quickly brought under control.

Although causes were not announced, a social media post about the fires by the Moreau District does urge that anyone wanting to do any open burning to check first with their local fire districts.