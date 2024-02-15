Date Finally Set For Toll Bridge To Remove Tolls – April 30th 2024

It’s a case of ask and you shall receive at Lake of the Ozarks…

“We’re hoping and have kind of informed our employees that possibly their employment might be terminated. Late summer, early summer, early spring, somewhere in there.”

…Community Toll Bridge Executive Director Jim Werner breaking the news for the first time on KRMS Radio and TV back in October, indicating that the collections of tolls for the bridge will soon be coming to an end.

Toll bridge Vice-President Joe Roeger went on to say that a couple factors were able to push the date up closer than the original 2026 projected date to stop collections.

“Well, with the improved economy first and then the bump that we got down here with the COVID quarantine mandates, that was a windfall for a lot of the industries down here, including the toll bridge.”

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the final day for tolls to be collected is now set for April 30th with the bridge clear-sailing without having to pay to cross being on May 1st.

The decision has been a long time coming since the installation of the bridge, connecting the Shawnee Bend area to Lake Ozark, replacing a ferry that use to shuttle cars across the Lake.

Those who have purchased pre-paid cards will have the remaining funds refunded to them when the tolls officials stop being collected.

Anyone with questions should contact the Community Bridge Transportation Development District that manages the bridge and its funds.

When the bridge is finished collecting funds, it will be turned over to the Missouri Department of Transportation.