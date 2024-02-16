MU Researchers Find Possible Treatments For Bone Marrow Complications

Researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia have found potential treatments for two different types of a common complication after a bone marrow transplantation.

The complication is known as “graft versus host disease,” or G-v-H-D, where donated cells view the recipient’s cells as an unfamiliar threat and attack.

The discovery of the potential treatments were made during two different studies using mice revealing that a drug that protects the cells lining the blood vessels shows an effectiveness in reducing acute and chronic G-v-H-D.

M-U in Columbia is considered a leader on cancer research being home to the Roy Blunt Precision Health Building and the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.