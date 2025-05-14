Davis, Wood Appointed to Task Force to Review Foundation Formula

Governor Mike Kehoe has announced a full slate of appointments which includes two representatives from the lake area to serve on what’s being called the Missouri School Funding Modernization Task Force.

Eldon Superintendent Matt Davis will represent superintendents from other small rural districts. Davis says the task force will look at Foundation Formula funding levels which were created in 2005 and are long time overdue to be reviewed.

Also appointed was David Wood, of Versailles, who has served for the Morgan County R2 School District and as a Missouri House rep.

The Task Force will present the Governor with a final report by December-2026.