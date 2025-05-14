Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Will Not Happen This Year at the Lodge of Four Seasons or Margaritaville

If you’re planning to hit one of the traditional lake area venues to take in Memorial Day Weekend fireworks, then you’ll need to plan on going somewhere other than the Lodge of Four Seasons and Margaritaville.

Both the Lodge and Margaritaville confirm that the Memorial Day fireworks will not happen this year.

Reports indicate the longtime displays, which have been funded over the years out of at least some of the revenue generated by the lodging tax, were pulled off the calendar after the lodging tax was declared unconstitutional by the Missouri Supreme Court.