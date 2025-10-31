Hot Chocolate Does More Than Warm The Soul Says New Study

We know that a cup of hot chocolate can help warm you up on a cold day but now there’s a report out saying that it can also be good for you.

We know that sitting too long isn’t good for your health, but what may help is a cup of hot chocolate.

A University of Birmingham study found that flavonol-rich foods like cocoa, tea, berries, and apples can help improve vascular function in men who are spending long periods sitting during the day.

Sedentary behavior can lead to a higher risk of heart disease and strokes.