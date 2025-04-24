Ameren Rate Increase Approved by Public Service Commission

Ameren Missouri customers will now be digging deeper to pay for electric use after the Missouri Public Service Commission signs off on two agreements setting new rates to be charged.

PSC NEWS

Missouri Public Service Commission

Contact: Forrest Gossett

FY-25-33

Phone: (573) 751-9300

Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St.

Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PSC Approves Agreement in

Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Case

APRIL 23, 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, The Missouri Public Service Commission approved

two agreements setting new rates for electric customers of Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.

The Commission approved two unopposed agreements between the parties in the case. Ameren Missouri,

Commission Staff, Missouri Industrial Energy Consumers, Consumers Council of Missouri, Renew Missouri

Advocates, AARP, Metropolitan Congregations United, and Midwest Energy Consumers Group were

signatories to both agreements. The Office of the Public Counsel was not a signatory to one agreement and

Sierra Club was not a signatory to either agreement, but neither party opposed either agreement.

Under the agreements, Ameren Missouri will increase rates by $355 million. The amount approved by the

Commission was $91 million less than Ameren Missouri’s original request.

The residential customer monthly customer charge of $9 will not be increased. The customer charge is a fixed

monthly amount that covers a portion of the cost of providing service to a location irrespective of energy

consumption. Additionally, the parties agreed to amounts and terms for several low-income programs including

the Keeping Current and Keeping Cool program, the New Start program, the Critical Needs program, and the

Low-Income Weatherization program.

Under the agreement approved by the Commission, Ameren Missouri agreed to not seek ratepayer recovery of

amounts for mitigation ordered in federal litigation regarding Ameren Missouri’s Rush Island Energy Center’s

air pollution. Ameren Missouri will continue its Fuel Adjustment Clause, which allows Ameren Missouri to

adjust its rates up or down based upon the cost of fuel.

The Missouri Public Service Commission regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, steam, manufactured

housing and modular units, water and sewer companies, and has limited authority over telephone providers in the

state. The Commission ensures the public has access to safe, reliable and reasonably priced utility service. The

Commission must balance the interests of the public – ratepayers – as well as company shareholders. In proceedings

before the Commission, rates are set to allow the utility company an opportunity – but not a guarantee – to earn a

reasonable return on its investment after recovering its prudently incurred expenses.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.2 million electric customers in Missouri.

