Charter Buses In The Lake Area Are Touring Groups – Not Illegal Immigrants

We are in that time of year when not every group of charter buses arriving in the lake area could be suspected of transporting or delivering illegal immigrants.

That would appear to be the case with two groups of buses that have appeared this week bringing out the curiosity of many.

A social media report indicates the first group of buses spotted in Camdenton at Walmart and Sleep Inn, with markings indicating they were from the Department of Defense, are out of Mississippi and apparently were bringing in youth groups from some churches to attend a camp here at the lake.

A second group of buses, 14 in all from Tennessee and Kentucky, are apparently here to attend a Baptist retreat.

Not as juicy as the illegal immigrant conspiracy but, then again, it is that time of the year for bus groups to be visiting Lake of the Ozarks!