A death investigation is now underway in Osage Beach.

According to reports, police officials say the death stems from a well-check held on Thursday at a home off Red Bud Road.

One person was found dead inside that home.

At this time there is no details being released if it was criminal activity or not, nor has the police released the identity of the person.

