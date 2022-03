Another office shot in the line of duty in Joplin will not recover from his injuries.

According to Police Chief Sloan Rowland, officer Jake Reed’s family says they were preparing to donate his organs.

Reed was shot along with officer Rick Hirshey and Corporal Benjamin Cooper during an altercation that involved a stolen patrol car earlier this week.

Corporal Cooper died the day of the shooting.

The suspect, Anthony Felix, was fatally shot during the altercation.