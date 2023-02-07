UPDATE: Christopher English Case Continued

****Update:

The motion for a new trial and sentencing hearing for an Eldon man convicted by a jury in 2019 for the shooting death of a Columbia man is being continued until April 4th.

The case for Christopher English was being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue Tuesday and they were supposed to determine if he will get a new trial or be sentenced on a first-degree murder charge, but instead it’s being continued.

Previous story:

An Eldon-area man convicted by a jury in early December for the 2019 shooting death of a Columbia man will find out today if he will get a new trial or be sentenced on a first-degree murder charge.

Christopher English was also found guilty on charges of armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Aaron Brantley.

Since then, a motion was filed by the attorney for English asking for a new trial which is also expected to be considered during proceedings today.

One of two others also initially charged in connection to Brantley’s death…William Lucas, of Kaiser…pled to a charge of tampering with physical evidence and served a two-year sentence.

Daniel Cole was also charged but there is no public record showing a disposition of his involvement in the murder.