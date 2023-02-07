Lake Ozark Gives It’s Blessing On Support Resolution Towards Osage River Casino

The city of Lake Ozark giving it’s blessing to a resolution of support to a measure being considered in the general assembly, that could open the way to another possible casino boat in the lake area.

The board of aldermen on Monday afternoon, unanimously approved the resolution that would put the issue to the voters in November 2024.

The issue, if sent to the ballot, would add a gambling license for a facility to be located somewhere along a 60-mile stretch of the Osage river between the Missouri river and Bagnell dam…presumably setting up the possibility of the casino to be located in the city of Lake Ozark.

Currently, the issue being considered in the General Assembly has been read twice and is awaiting committee action.