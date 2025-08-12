Highway Patrol Reports Three Accidents & Four Arrests Over The Weekend

It was a relatively calm weekend for the highway patrol reporting three traffic accidents in the lake area.

A golf cart accident early Friday evening in Morgan County sent two people with minor injuries to the hospital. An ATV accident early Saturday morning in Camden County sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with moderate injuries. And a Camdenton teenager suffered minor injuries Saturday morning in another ATV accident in Camden County.

The highway patrol also reported four arrests…one person for leaving the scene of an accident, one for driving under the influence of drugs, one for both boating and driving while intoxicated, and another…a 19-year-old…for having marijuana.

And, on the water, there were no incidents reported statewide over the weekend.