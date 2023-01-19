Deer Hunting Numbers Released By MDC

The deer season harvest totals have been released by the Missouri Department of Conservation showing that hunters took nearly 300-thousand deer during the season that ended last weekend.

The department says the number of bucks harvested totaled 140,736, 27,029 button bucks were harvested, and 131,956 does.

Franklin County hunters harvested the most deer at 6,471 followed by Callaway and Jefferson counties.

Also archery deer hunters checked 56,525 deer during the 2022–2023 archery deer season.

Meanwhile preliminary figures on the Fall archery turkey hunting season – which ended on January 15th – indicate at least 2,446 turkeys were collected.