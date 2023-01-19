MO Legislator To Discuss Abortion Rights

Abortion rights will be discussed during the newly convened Missouri State Legislative Session.

3 House bills concerning abortion rights have been filed and 4 such bills are filed in the Senate.

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is among members who have filed such legislation.

She says her proposal would repeal the 2019 “trigger law” which states that if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned, abortions would then be illegal in Missouri.

Republican representatives say that bill and others filed would likely spark healthy debate on the floor, but at the same time most say they don’t expect the bills to get to that point.

Democrat Quade says she too doesn’t expect her bill to get much attention but in her words to reporters – quote: “It was merely a, hey, this is still happening. And everybody needs to keep paying attention and having this discussion.”