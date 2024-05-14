Two People Face Charges After Attempting To Steal Copper In Miller County

Two suspects face felony charges after allegedly being caught in the process of trying to make off with some black copper wiring in Miller County.

The probable cause statement indicates that an unnamed individual claims he saw Michael Williams, of Sullivan, and Jason Bowen, of Brumley, enter and come out of a storage unit with the copper before going into a wooded area, coming back out without the copper and then driving away.

After an officer responded to the area of the storage unit near Legion Road and discovered several pieces of copper near the wood line, contact was then made with Williams and Bowen.

They were both taken to the Miller County Jail and have been formally charged with second-degree felony burglary and felony stealing.

Bond for Bowen was set at $50,000 while bond for Williams was set at $100,000.