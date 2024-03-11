Democrat Primary Set For March 23rd – Locations For The Lake At KRMSRADIO.COM

Democrats around the lake area and statewide will soon be able to make their voices known on who they want to be the presidential nomination for the 2024 General Election.

The party has set the date of Saturday, March 23rd, for the primary with voting at several locations around the state.

In the lake area…the Camden County primary is being held at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton, the Miller County primary at the Eldon Community Center, the Morgan County primary at the Hunter Civic Center in Versailles and the Benton County primary at the Benton County Courthouse.

The Democratic presidential primary is a hybrid election with in-person voting on the day of the primary or by mail-in ballots.

Ballots must be received by 10-AM on the 23rd to be counted.