The highway patrol reports four arrests in the lake area over the weekend…all four for alleged DWI’s with two of the incidents involving traffic accidents.

A 57-year-old from Rocky Mount was arrested Friday night, a 39-year-old man from Roach and a 32-year-old man from Eldon were arrested on Saturday, and a 48-year-old man from Dixon was taken in on Sunday.

Three of the arrests happened in Miller County with the fourth happening in Camden County.