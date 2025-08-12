Democrat Ricky Dana Enters 2026 Race Against 4th District Rep Mark Alford

4th Congressional District Representative Mark Alford will have a challenge in the 2026 general election following the announcement that Democrat Ricky Dana has declared his intention to run for the seat.

Dana is a lifelong resident of Saline County whose career has included being a web designer and a musician.

Dana is trying to un-seat Alford who will appear again in Camdenton on the 26th of this month after winning election to the office in 2022.

The 2026 general election is set for Tuesday, November 3rd.