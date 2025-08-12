Gen Z Says They’re Getting “Serious” About Their Finances

There’s a new study out that finds Generation Z is getting serious about finances.

Gen Zs aged 23 to 28 are growing up.

Spending money on dating is out.

“The Gen Z now more than ever is finding that adulting has a higher price tag than they expected,” says Ashley Ross with Bank of America’s Better Money habits study…“They’re progressing to financial independence. But many of them still rely on and their lifelines and their parents and really feel uncertain about the future.”

The best tip for Gen Zers, the goal is for 50% of your income to go to your needs, 30% to go to your wants, and 20% to your savings.