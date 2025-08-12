Parenting Advice Being Given To Those Preparing To Go Back To School

With the new school year right around the corner, there is some parenting advice being offered for navigating the return not only for kids but also for parents.

Psychologist Jen Doty at the University of Oregon has got some tips on preparing for the challenges….“First, get your kids back in a routine of bedtime and wake up. Second, prepare. Expose them to what they’re. Going to be facing and then model calm and coping. Show them how you yourself are taking deep breaths and staying calm in chaos. Finally get them excited about the return to school.”

Doty says it’s the perfect time to address a child’s use of smartphones and discuss concerns they might be having about their use and safety…“Strike a tone of curiosity, asking, discussing, knowing what they’re doing online in their everyday life, and having that open stream of conversation will allow them to bring something up that’s concerning to them if they do have concerns.”

Going back to the classroom is a time filled with anxiety for both kids and parents alike, with more and more schools banning smartphones this year, that’s adding to the anxiety.

Doty says because of that, it’s important to prepare your children to cut back on screen time.