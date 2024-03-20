Mizzou Basketball Hitting The Transfer Buttons To Get Top Players ASAP

Well, the Mizzou Basketball season has been over for about a week, the transfer portal has been open for about a day, and Tiger Head Coach Dennis Gates has wasted no time landing one of the top transfers available from UT Martin guard Jacob Cruz.

He will arrive on the scene having scored 19 points and 8 rebounds per game this past year for the Skyhawks and shot at 41% from the floor.

It sounded like there were many pretty good teams with their eyes on Cruz.

He was a hot commodity and Dennis Gates lands him right out of the chute.

All -American teams announced in college basketball, no surprise here at the very top.

Zach Edie, joined by Tennessee’s Dalton Connect, Houston’s Jamal Sheed, North Carolina’s R .J. Davis, and guard Tristan Newton from Connecticut.