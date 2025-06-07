“Devil in the Ozarks” Taken into Custody by U.S. Border Patrol

The “Devil in the Ozarks” is back behind bars after being captured Friday afternoon about a mile-and-a half from the prison in Calico Rock, Arkansas, he escaped from two weeks ago.

Reports indicate that Grant Hardin, a former police chief in the town of Gateway near the Arkansas-Missouri border, was being held on first-degree murder and rape charges when he was able to escape while impersonating a corrections officer.

Several agencies were involved in the search for Hardin including the U.S Border Patrol which was able to track him down and take him back into custody without incident.