Versailles Teen Killed Friday Night in Miller County Accident

A 16-year-old boy from Versailles is dead following a two-vehicle accident just after 10:00 Friday night on U.S. 54 near Lakeland in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the teen was parked on the shoulder partially sticking out in the driving lane when a second eastbound vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man from Eldon hit the car driven by the teen.

The man from Eldon was not injured but the teen was pronounced dead on the scene. Neither had been wearing a seat belt at the time.